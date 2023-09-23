Appointments given to another 11 people who gave land for Deucha coal block

Kolkata: Birbhum district administrations handed over appointment letters to another 11 people who had given land for the Deucha Pachami coal block in Birbhum.



The recipients have been officially handed over job letters for group D staff at a programme in Birbhum.

So far a total of 1,088 land-givers have received appointments in government jobs. The project is stated to have the capability of storing power for 100 years so there will be no power crisis in the state and the power tariff will also be reduced with the state’s infrastructure.

Pratima Saha who received the appointment on Friday said that DM has distributed appointment letters. Another recipient, Subhadip Arindam said: “I was pursuing a chartered accounting course. I have finally received a government job.” More than 600 people have already joined in the post of junior constable.

According to the rehabilitation package, a person having land in the area will get double the market value of the land along with 100 per cent solatium as land cost, which is around Rs 13 lakh per bigha.

The initial package that was announced for the landgivers of Deocha Pachami was providing one employment for one member of every family as a Junior Police Constable. However, in the revised package, those with higher qualifications will be provided with a higher grade posting in police or an equivalent posting in other departments namely the Group C category.

The compensation states that long-term occupants in the area will be provided with a land patta and compensation package. All houses under the package will be provided in a model refugee and rehabilitation colony with all basic and civic amenities including internal roads, drinking water connection, health centre, electricity, ration shop, bank, playground, community centre, place of worship for all communities and burial ground for all concerned at a government land adjoining the coal block.

There are 12 villages in the area having around 4,314 households with a population of at least 21,033.