Appointment of police officer, retd judge as V-Cs ‘against interest of varsities’: JU teachers’ union

Kolkata: The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) condemned the appointment of a retired judge or police officer as the vice-chancellor (V-C)of state universities by Governor C V Ananda Bose who is also the Chancellor of state universities.

Citing particular incidents like the appointment of a retired IPS officer M Wahab to exercise the powers and perform duties of the vice-chancellor for Aliah University and the appointment of former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Subhro Kamal Mukherjee as the interim V-C of Rabindra Bharati University by the Chancellor.

The association had urged that the responsibility of the higher education institution should be in the hands of the person involved in higher education. If a judge or a police officer is given that responsibility without doing that, it will not only be unethical, according to the Association.

They claim that these are not only against the interest of the university but have also created a crisis in the state. They hope that the importance of the matter will be realised by the Governor soon and they hope he reconsiders his decision.