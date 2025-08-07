‘Appointment of Aarti Arun Sathe as judge biggest joke of democracy’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday called the appointment of Aarti Arun Sathe, a BJP spokesperson as a judge of the Bombay High Court “the biggest joke of democracy”.

TMC on social media said: “Aarti Arun Sathe, the official spokesperson of @BJP4Maharashtra, has now been appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court. When the seat of a judge becomes a reward for party loyalty and not legal acumen, what remains of judicial integrity? It is a pattern where allegiance to @BJP4India is valued more than allegiance to the Constitution.” “The judiciary, once the sentinel of our democracy, is now being reduced to a theatre of political patronage. BJP is systematically dismantling democratic institutions through partisan, biased appointments,” TMC wrote on X.

Reacting to the matter, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “Smt. Aarti Arun Sathe has been appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court. This is the biggest joke of democracy. She was a spokesperson for the BJP. She is on the spokespersons list and has also mentioned it on her social media accounts.”

Ghosh further stated: “The person, who was the spokesperson for the BJP, will pass unbiased decisions? Some judges in Calcutta HC are resigning to join the BJP and become an MP, others taking leave from the Supreme Court only to be rewarded with Rajya Sabha seats. The Supreme Court must deliberate on this appointment. This is an attack on the judicial machinery.”