Appointment letters received by doctors, health workers in Malda

Malda: In a significant boost to public healthcare services, as many as 42 doctors and 365 health workers were handed appointment letters by the district health department on Saturday. The appointments were made under the National Health Mission and the National AYUSH Mission at a formal programme held at the Malda College Auditorium.



The event was attended by Health Department Principal Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Health Secretary Sharad Dwivedi, Malda District Magistrate Priti Goel, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Sudipta Bhaduri, among others.

According to district health department sources, the newly appointed doctors will be posted in various municipalities and rural health centres across Malda. The large number of recruited health workers is expected to strengthen diagnostic and support services at block-level health centres and sub-centres. Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Sudipta Bhaduri stated: “With the joining of such a substantial number of healthcare personnel, blood tests and other essential investigations will now be conducted more regularly and efficiently. This will significantly enhance access to government healthcare services for the people.”

However, the programme was marked by protests outside the auditorium premises, as several applicants alleged discrepancies in the preparation of the waiting list. The aggrieved candidates claimed that the selection process lacked transparency. Meanwhile, the recruitment sparked political reactions. BJP district leader Amlan Bhaduri criticised the state government, alleging attempts to mislead the public.

“It is false to claim that these are state contractual appointments. The entire recruitment has been carried out under the National Health Mission and National AYUSH Mission,” he said. Trinamool Congress

district spokesperson Shubhamoy Basu countered the criticism, stating: “In a federal structure, it is the Centre’s obligation to release funds to the states. It is not an act of charity. The Centre is duty-bound to allocate funds for public health services.”

Senior state health officials also visited the Malda Medical College and Hospital later in the day and held a review meeting with Principal Parthapratim Mukhopadhyay, Vice-Principal and Superintendent Prasenjit Bar and government representative of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury.