Appointment letters given to Santosh Trophy winning team

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to Santosh Trophy-winning Bengal footballers. She was attending the concluding

session of the weeklong ‘Student’s Week’ celebrations at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium.

During the event, the Chief Minister felicitated students from various parts of the state, as well as the 2024-25 Santosh Trophy-winning team of Bengal.

Banerjee earlier had announced a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh to the Bengal football team that had clinched Santosh Trophy and jobs to each member of the winning team. State government had felicitated the Bengal football team at Nabanna Sabhaghar a

couple of days ago. During Wednesday’s event, members of the Santosh Trophy-winning team were honoured with Rs 2 lakh each and offered jobs as assistant sub-inspectors in the police force.

Chief Minister Banerjee congratulated team coach Sanjoy Sen and the entire football team that has achieved

outstanding feet. Industrial Training Institute (ITI) students who excelled in the All India Trade Test (AITT) were awarded cheques

worth Rs 50,000 each.

The Chief Minister felicitated beneficiaries of the state’s student-focused schemes, including Kanyashree, Sikshashree and Aikyashree. Bicycles were also distributed to

students eligible under the

Sabooj Sathi scheme.