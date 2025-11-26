Appointment letter given to victim’s mother within 24 hours of CM’s promise

Kolkata: Within 24 hours of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promising employment to the mother of Pritam Ghosh (34), whose eye was allegedly removed at the Barasat Medical College morgue, the appointment letter was handed to the family on Wednesday evening.

The victim’s mother will be appointed as contractual staff in the Land and Land Reforms Department in North 24-Parganas, it was learnt.

On Tuesday evening, CM Mamata Banerjee’s convoy was briefly stopped on near Barasat Medical College after Pritam’s family alleged that one of his eyes was plucked out while his body was in the morgue; he had died in a road accident.

Banerjee heard their grievances and had assured a probe and a job. Meanwhile, the medical college authorities said a fresh forensic examination would be conducted on the body.