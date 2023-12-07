Appoint nodal officer to issue notice to those who got employed in 4 categories in 2016: HC

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state to appoint a Nodal Officer for the purpose of issuing notice to persons who received employment in the four categories — Class IX, X, XI-XII and Group-C and Group-D staff — for the year 2016.

The notice needs to be issued before the disbursement of the salary for the month of December. Fifty matters were taken up for consideration on Wednesday by the Division Bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi. They were handed all the cases related to the alleged teacher recruitment scam by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam following the direction of the Supreme Court.

The writ petitioners claimed that the entirety of the selection process was vitiated. According to a news agency, the notices will be sent to at least 26,000 staff, which includes all secondary and higher secondary teachers as well as non-teaching staff in both Group C and Group D categories.

The case will be next heard on January 9 and on that day the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will reportedly submit its final report on the progress of the probe.

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court by the order dated November 9, 2023 granted liberty to parties to file appropriate application if so desired. Parties therefore, are at liberty to file such appropriate application within seven days from date. It would be appropriate to permit the parties to the writ petitions, after the application for addition being allowed, one opportunity to file affidavits.

Let affidavit-in-opposition to the writ petition be filed by December 18, 2023. Reply, if any, be filed by January 3, 2024.,” the Court directed.