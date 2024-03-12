‘Applying for citizenship will mark you as refugees and infiltrators’

Kolkata/Siliguri: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday warned people against applying for citizenship on the Central government portal as it would “mark them as refugees and infiltrators” and their citizenship will eventually be cancelled.



Addressing an administrative meeting in North 24-Parganas’ Habra Banerjee urged people not to fall for “BJP’s plan before the Lok Sabha polls” saying that the CAA is linked to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Let me tell you. Once you apply you will be marked as refugees despite being citizens. Such people will become infiltrators once they apply. It is a game of taking away rights. If you apply, there is no guarantee whether you will get citizenship or not. You will lose your property. You will be deprived of government schemes. This is BJP’s plan before the polls. All civil rights will be taken away if you apply. Think a thousand times before applying for this. It is connected with the NRC,” she said. “Remember, CAA is linked to NRC. People will be taken to detention camps. I will not allow this to happen in Bengal. Have you ever heard of citizenship based on religion?” Banerjee asked.

A day after the Centre notified the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Banerjee said the CAA’s implementation will be followed by work on the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The NRC is a record of Indian citizens that has been implemented only in Assam so far. In 2019, Union Home minister Amit Shah had said that a pan-India NRC was not on the table, she added.

Banerjee described CAA as “another game to divide Bengal,” and also accused the BJP of “trying to create unrest”. Stating that it lacks clarity, she alleged that it was a conspiracy to “snatch away citizenship rights”. “BJP leaders say CAA gives you rights. But the moment you apply for citizenship, you become an illegal migrant and you will lose your rights. You will lose your rights and be taken to detention camps. Please think before you apply,” she said.

Addressing the rally, Banerjee raised the question as to what will happen to the assets of those people who don’t get citizenship? This is BJP’s game of Ludo, Banerjee further stated. She also asserted that her government will not let them implement CAA. “In my state, I will not let anyone snatch the basic rights of people. For that, if I am required to sacrifice my life, I will do that,” she said.

Terming the act as an attempt to harass people, Banerjee said: “The United Nations has categorically stated that refugees should not be displaced and thrown out of a country”. “It is basic humanity. Have we ever seen that citizenship is being granted based on religion?”

“They are asking for my father’s birth certificate. Do you have your father’s birth certificate? I don’t have one. I don’t even know my parents’ birthdates. Those who are jumping out of happiness just go through the Act and find out how dangerous it is. Your properties, your house, your basic rights will be taken away. Few may get citizenship but those who will not get it will be sent to a detention camp,” said Banerjee.

Moreover, dubbing CAA as a draconian law, the Chief Minister later in the day in Siliguri said: “Why is it being declared two days before elections? Why do you have to scare people to vote for you?” She stated that there were many anomalies in the rules. “No explanation has been given on the status of properties and assets of the people who will be labelled as illegal immigrants,” she reiterated.

“They want vague documents, including the birth certificates of parents. In those days there were no institutional deliveries. People do not know the birthdates of their parents; from where will they get birth certificates?” she remarked.

“This is just a ploy to lock people up in detention camps like they did in Assam where they cancelled the citizenship of 19 lakh people, including 13 lakh Hindu Bengalis. Remain cautious, under this system, you will have to declare yourself an illegal immigrant first and then try to become a citizen through NRC,” added Banerjee.