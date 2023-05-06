Applications invited for regularisation of unauthorised autos in 316 routes of N 24-Pgns

kolkata: The Regional Transport Authority of the North 24-Parganas has invited applications from the owners of unauthorised auto-rickshaw for regularisation in 316 routes under the RTA. They have also published a route-wise vacancy position.



The RTA has invited applications after the North 24-Parganas RTA Board meeting which took place on Thursday.

They have called for applications from unauthorised auto rickshaws, which are physically plying on road after March 31, 2019 with original engine number and chassis number, registered auto rickshaws having permit but physically plying on road in different routes after March 31 2019 and registered auto rickshaws plying on road without any permit, amongst others. Fresh applicants can also fill in for it.

The owners can apply for these routes through the state Transport department’s online web portal. The 316 routes includes Belgachia Metro to Ultadanga, Rajarhat to Baguiati, Chinar Park to Rajarhat, Lake Town to Ultadanga, Axis Mall to Agartala, Baishakhi to Sector V via Karunamoyee, Barrackpore Station to Dunlop, BT College to Kalyani More and Technopolis to Ultadanga, amongst others.

These additional routes and auto permits will be given in areas which had more passenger demand than the existing fleet. With new metro stations cropping up in different parts of the mentioned districts, adding new auto routes were deemed important by the committee, according to a transport official. Moreover, during the giving out of permits, priority will also be given to electric autos. According to the Transport department, it has come under their notice that a large number of unauthorised auto-rickshaws are still plying on the routes without having proper insurance certificate, registration certificate, tax receipt, permit and pollution under control certificate as required under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The department, from time to time, has received suggestions and objections from different transport organisations, regional transport offices and individuals with regards to alteration and addition of auto-rickshaw routes as well as for creation of new auto-rickshaw routes.

After considering all aspects, a committee was formed for the consideration of the matter. Apart from the director of transport directorate, the team includes additional director (Kolkata zone) of transport directorate as member convenor.