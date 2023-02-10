Applications for Fulbright-Nehru & other fellowships invited

KOLKATA: The United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) has announced that it is now accepting applications from Indian citizens for the 2024-25 academic year for its Fulbright-Nehru and other Fulbright fellowships.



A statement by the US Consulate, Kolkata said that funded by the US Department of State and India’s Ministry of External Affairs, such exchanges have helped bring Indian citizens and the United States closer together through opportunities that enrich fellows’ academic, research, teaching, and professional capacities. Alumni of such exchange and scholarship programs have demonstrated strong leadership in their academic disciplines and professions. Outstanding Indian students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Neeraja Sajan, a 2021 Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research fellow at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque said: “The Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship widened my horizons from academics to practical applications. It enabled me with a transnational perspective, both professionally and personally. It connected me with international researchers and provided me with the required tools to excel in the most advanced areas of research in my field.”

Chandra Vadhana Radhakrishnan, a 2021 Fulbright-Nehru Postdoctoral Research Fellow said that being a Fulbright Postdoctoral fellow at the Stanford University catapulted her career trajectory to newer regions that she never imagined otherwise. She said: “The access to resources and professional networking opportunities combined with a diverse learning culture helped me in launching newer entrepreneurial initiatives apart from just academic research.”

For over 75 years, the US government’s worldwide Fulbright program has forged lasting connections, countered misunderstandings, and helped people and nations work together toward common goals, read the statement.