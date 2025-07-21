Application window for WBSSC recruitment closes July 21

Kolkata: The application window for the recruitment of 35,726 assistant teachers in Bengal’s state-aided and sponsored schools is set to close on Monday, July 21, at 5:59 pm, with the fee payment deadline fixed at 11:59 pm the same day. Officials have confirmed that no further extension

will be granted.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) launched the portal on June 16 as part of a fresh recruitment process mandated by the Supreme Court, which cancelled around 25,000 appointments of teachers and non-teaching staff made through the 2016 selection process. Originally scheduled to end on July 14, the application deadline was extended by a week. According to sources, over 5.5 lakh candidates have already applied for the 23,213 posts in Classes IX–X and 12,514 posts in Classes XI–XII.

While the official recruitment notification had indicated that the written examinations would be held in the first week of September, WBSSC sources have now revealed that two tentative dates, September 7 and 14 (both Sundays), have been proposed to the School Education department.

“Two dates for the exams have been proposed. The final decision rests with the government, as administrative coordination is crucial for the smooth conduct of the examinations. We are awaiting formal approval,” a senior WBSSC official said.

Meanwhile, July 21 will also witness the Trinamool Congress’s Martyrs’ Day rally at Esplanade. In a parallel move, over 200 ‘untainted’ teachers, under the banner of Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha, will leave for Delhi from Sealdah, Howrah and Malda stations.

During their four-day programme, the teachers will seek the President’s intervention, and submit memoranda to the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, Speaker and other MPs. They will also distribute leaflets en route and host a public convention in Delhi, with support from civil society and the academic community.