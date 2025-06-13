Application process via centralised UG admission portal from June 18

Kolkata: Applications for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in 460 government and government-aided colleges and universities across Bengal will be accepted from June 18 at 2 pm through the centralised admission portal. The application window will remain open until July 1.

The portal will be formally launched by state Education minister Bratya Basu on June 17 at 2 pm. Students can begin registration and application from the next day, as per the detailed notification issued by the Higher Education department.

Students can apply for up to 25 courses across one or multiple institutions through the single-window platform, available at multiple websites including https://wbcap.in. There is no application fee. Admissions will follow a two-phase process, as in the previous year. The first merit lists and seat allotments will be published on July 6, with admissions open from

July 6 to 12. An upgrade round will follow, with new allotments on July 17 and admissions till July 20. Institutions will conduct physical document verification between July 24 and 31, and classes for the 2025-26 academic session will start from August 1.

The second phase, or mop-up round, will begin on August 2. A vacancy list will be published the same day. Applications will be accepted from August 2 to 11, including from new candidates and those who were not allotted any seat or cancelled admission earlier. Merit and allocation lists will be published on August 14, with admissions ending August 17.

A final upgrade round will follow, with allotments on August 21 and admission open till August 24. Physical verification for mop-up round admits will be conducted from August 28 to September 1. Admissions will be strictly merit-based. No in-person counselling or document verification is required during the admission process.

All admission-related communication will be sent to applicants via SMS and email, and students can track their status through their dashboard on the portal. Fee payments must also be made through the online portal.

The centralised system excludes institutions such as Jadavpur University, Presidency University, autonomous, private, minority, training, law and professional colleges, including those offering fine arts, performing arts, music and other professional courses.

Among these, Jadavpur University will begin accepting applications for its UG Arts programmes from June 17, as decided by its admission committee on Friday. The admission schedule for the Science faculty is yet to be announced.