Application process for new teacher recruitment commences from today

Kolkata: Despite calls for a delay from protesting teachers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order, the online application process for the recruitment of 35,726 assistant teachers in state-aided and sponsored schools (classes IX–X and XI–XII) will begin at 5 pm on Monday.

Applications will be accepted until July 14, with the written examination tentatively scheduled for the first week of September.

The launch of the fresh recruitment drive comes even as a hunger strike by members of the Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha (JSSAM) continues. Ten teachers began an indefinite fast on Thursday night, which entered its third day on Sunday.

However, six of the ten teachers on hunger strike were hospitalised on Sunday due to deteriorating health conditions. Balaram Biswas of Burdwan was the first to be admitted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Later, Chinmay Mondal of Nadia, Sukumar Soren from South Dinajpur, Achintya Kumar Das of Burdwan, Bikash Roy of Siliguri, and Manik Majumder of Siliguri were also taken to hospital.

The protestors plan to send a letter and email to the state Education minister on Monday.