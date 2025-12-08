Application deadline for Clerk & Group D posts extended

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Monday extended the deadline for applications for Group C (clerk) and Group D recruitment to December 12, with submissions allowed until 5.59 pm and fee payment until 11.59 pm.

This is the second extension. The earlier deadline had been moved from December 3 to December 8 after many candidates faced difficulties accessing the portal because of server issues that persisted for at least four days during the application period. A Commission official said the site again experienced heavy traffic from late Sunday, leading to repeated error messages such as “this site cannot be reached”.

According to the official, many candidates attempted to apply at the last moment, adding to the server load. “Some candidates said they could not complete the process. So the deadline has been extended once more. We have made it clear this will not be extended again,” the official said.

The application window opened on November 3. The recruitment is for 8,478 non-teaching posts in government-aided and sponsored schools, including 2,989 Group C (clerk) posts and 5,489 Group D posts. About 15 lakh applications have been submitted so far, short of the nearly 18 lakh received in the 2016 cycle.