Apple export to B’desh resumes via Hili Land Port after a decade

BALURGHAT: After nearly 10 years, India has resumed apple exports to Bangladesh through the Hili land port in South Dinajpur. On Sunday, a truck carrying about 30 tonnes of Kashmiri apples crossed the border into Bangladesh, marking the revival of trade that had been halted for a decade.

The export of apples through Hili had stopped earlier as the transportation costs were higher compared to other routes, making Bangladeshi importers less interested. However, following fresh approvals, a Bangladeshi company has shown renewed interest, reopening the channel for apple exports through Hili.

Until now, most apple exports from India to Bangladesh were routed through the Ghojadanga border in North 24-Parganas. This time, a company from Malda has procured apples from Kashmir and exported them to Bangladesh, with a firm based in Chattogram importing the consignment.

Expressing optimism, Pannalal Banik, vice-president of the Hili Import-Export Traders’ Association, said: “After almost 10 years, apples have been exported to Bangladesh through the Hili border. If traders benefit, there is a strong possibility that apple exports through this route will increase in the coming days.”