Appear before court or face arrest: MP-MLA court to Saumitra Khan

Kolkata: An MP-MLA court at Bidhannagar in the city on Tuesday is learnt to have given an ultimatum to BJP’s newly elected MP Saumitra Khan to appear before it in an old case or face arrest.

Saumitra Khan, who is in Delhi, is learnt to have told a section of media that he will seek legal consultation on the issue and proceed accordingly. It was learnt that the court has fixed July 9 as the final date for Khan’s appearance before it. At the same time, the court has also ordered his arrest if he fails to appear on that day.

The court’s deadline was in relation to a case filed against Saumitra Khan in 2023 by the Bankura Police over tension in the Sonamukhi area in the district. The police had accused the BJP MP of instigating the people and creating tension in the area. A chargesheet was also filed at the said court. Thereafter, the court had issued notices to Saumitra Khan, seeking his personal appearance, but he apparently failed to comply with the court’s order. Hence, on Tuesday, the court set the final deadline for his appearance.

The state BJP leadership has claimed that it has become common practice in Bengal for Opposition leaders to be booked by police in several cases. The same was alleged by Saumitra Khan. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, TMC had fielded his ex-wife Sujata Mondal against him but she failed to wrest the Bishnupur seat from him.