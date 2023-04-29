App to be launched for KMC staff to maintain ‘work diary’

kolkata: In a bid to further simplify the rendering of civic body services and ensure accountability of its officers, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will increase the utility of its Whatsapp Chatbot for the public while a mobile application is being introduced where all civic body employees need to maintain a “work diary”.



Addressing a press conference, KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the civic body is increasing the utility of its Whatsapp chatbot.

Presently, it is being used by citizens for birth registrations and tax assessment purposes. The Whatsapp chatbot number 8335999111 is also being used for the ‘Show to Mayor’ initiative. “Soon, people will be able to avail ample civic body services related to parking, water supply, building sanction plan, etc. All property tax-related information will be available which includes being able to view one’s receipt against tax payment. Citizens will also be able to check the status of their mutation applications” Hakim said, adding that this prevents people from having to run to KMC headquarters every time.

The Mayor highlighted that such a high-utility chatbot service will also tend to put an end to interference by middlemen who often cheat people by making false promises to get their work done from the KMC headquarters in return for a sum of money.

He pointed out that the chatbot will also have a citizen feedback mechanism wherein a citizen can share updates as to whether a pending work has been completed by the civic body. One can send complaints through this.

“Citizens do not need to wait for the ‘Talk to Mayor’ programme every week to convey their grievances or give feedback against a previously lodged complaint” he pointed out.

Another important aspect of the chatbot will be the ease of getting appointments.

“People can book appointments with KMC officers through this. The date and time for the meeting will be provided along with the KMC gate pass. This will prevent situations where citizens after waiting for hours return without being able to meet the official due to sudden non-availability for various reasons” he said. KMC will also be adding more teeth to its security as it intends to soon introduce a biometric system at its entrance gates for both visitors and officers.

Meanwhile, to maintain accountability and transparency, and keep track of the work done, KMC is also introducing a mobile application in which all employees need to record their daily work. “This will include employees maintaining records after field visits. For example, if a team from the building department has been sent for demolition work, they need to upload the photo of such work so that it remains as a record,” Hakim said.