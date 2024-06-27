App-cab driver held for molesting woman passenger

Kolkata: An app cab driver was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a woman passenger.

According to sources, on Tuesday afternoon, a woman booked a cab from Jadavpur area to go to Gariahat.

It is alleged that after boarding the cab, the woman asked the cab driver identified as Lalit Chaupal to increase the temperature of the air conditioner of the car. Over the issue, an altercation broke out between the woman and the driver while passing through the Jadavpur 8B bus stand area.

Despite the woman asking the driver to stop as she wanted to get down immediately, Chaupal did not stop.

Later, the woman lodged a complaint at the Jadavpur Police Station alleging that not only Chaupal misbehaved and used foul language, but also molested her inside the cab.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman, an FIR was registered.

During the probe, cops obtained the details of the driver from the woman and within a couple of hours Chaupal was reportedly arrested from the Purna Das Road area.