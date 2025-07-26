App cab driver held for assaulting woman

Kolkata: An App cab driver was arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a woman after an altercation over demanding extra fare.

According to police, on Thursday, the woman, a resident of Deshbandhunagar in Baguiati, boarded an App cab booked through the Indrive service provider.

Her destination was Subhanna, located at DF-09, beside the Bikash Bhavan back entrance. It is alleged that after reaching the destination, the driver suddenly demanded extra money.

When the woman asked about the reason for demanding extra fare, the accused identified as Md. Sahbaaz Ali failed to justify. Over this, an altercation broke out between the woman and the accused. Suddenly, Ali held the woman by her hand and twisted it. He even kicked the woman in her abdomen.

Some local residents and other office goers saw the incident and detained Ali. Meanwhile, Bidhannagar North Police Station which is merely 100 meters away from the spot was informed.

Police rushed to the spot and detained Ali along with the cab. Later, the woman lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered against Ali on charges of assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint. Later, Ali was arrested.