App-based cab drivers allege harassment by local operators at Bagdogra Airport

Siliguri: Tension surfaced at Bagdogra Airport after online app-based cab drivers alleged harassment and obstruction by local transport operators in the airport area. The aggrieved drivers have approached the administration seeking immediate intervention and have warned of launching a hunger strike if the issue is not resolved promptly.

According to the drivers, passengers today increasingly rely on government-backed platforms such as the Yatri Sathi application, along with various private ride-booking apps, to book cabs conveniently. However, they allege that local drivers operating in and around the airport are preventing app-based cab drivers from picking up passengers.

The cab drivers claim that they are often stopped from entering the airport premises to pick and drop off passengers. In some instances, passengers are also allegedly forced to get down from booked vehicles.

Protesting against the alleged harassment, members of the All Bengal Trinamool Cab Drivers and Operators Union submitted memorandums to the Siliguri Police Commissionerate and the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Officer’s office on Friday, demanding administrative intervention.

Mrinal Barman, secretary of the union, stated that the situation has persisted for nearly 15 days. “Local drivers are assaulting app-based cab drivers. This cannot be tolerated. We are demanding immediate action from the administration,” he said.

The union has warned that if swift steps are not taken to ensure the safety and operational rights of online cab drivers, its members will resort to a hunger strike in the coming days.