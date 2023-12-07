App-based bike taxi rider held for harassing woman

An app-based bike taxi rider was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to a woman and calling her.

The woman, a resident of Nagerbazar, had booked an app-based bike taxi on November 20 to go to New Town area. Upon reaching, she paid the fare and left. Later, she started receiving calls and messages on Whatsapp from the bike rider identified as Sheikh Tarik Ahmed of Nadial. Despite cautioning Ahmed, the kept on sending sexually explicit messages. Subsequently, on Tuesday, the woman lodged a complaint at the Techno City Police Station.