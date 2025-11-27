Apex Court hints at extending deadline for Bengal SIR draft rolls

Kolkata: Amid protests and confusion, the Supreme Court on Wednesday signalled that it may extend the deadline for publishing West Bengal’s draft electoral rolls if petitioners challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process justify such relief.

Hearing pleas by TMC MP Dola Sen and Congress leaders Subhankar Sarkar and Mostari Banu, a Bench led by CJI Surya Kant said the court was not bound by the Election Commission’s timetable and could direct an extension if required.

The court sought the ECI’s counter-affidavit and listed the West Bengal matters for December 9. Petitioners argue the SIR is rushed, opaque and risks arbitrary deletions or additions.