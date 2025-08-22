Apex court eases 50% marks eligibility for untainted SSC candidates

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that all “untainted” candidates, earlier appointed through the School Service Commission (SSC) process and allowed to continue in service till December 31, 2025, can take part in the fresh recruitment examination without having to meet the newly introduced eligibility requirement of 50 per cent marks in graduation and post-graduation.

The apex court also directed that the further process of selection be postponed accordingly.

The order was passed by a bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma while hearing a special leave petition filed by Bibek Paria and others challenging the Calcutta High Court’s July orders in related matters. The court issued notice in the case, returnable on October 31, 2025. The exemption applies to untainted candidates who were permitted by earlier orders to remain in service till the end of the year. They will now be eligible to participate in the recruitment test under the West Bengal School Service Commission (Selection for Appointment to the Posts of Assistant Teachers) Rules, 2025, without being bound by the 50 per cent threshold.

To ensure adequate opportunity, the court extended the deadline for submission of applications for such candidates by ten days. Counsel representing the State of West Bengal and the West Bengal Central School Service Commission accepted notice in court, making further service unnecessary.

Notices to unrepresented respondents are to be served by all modes, including dasti. The matter will now come up for further hearing on October 31. Petitioners had sought relaxation of eligibility norms, requesting that teachers with 45 per cent in graduation be allowed to appear, as in 2016, instead of the current 50 per cent threshold mandated by NCERT.