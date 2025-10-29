Apex Court allows SSC to publish results, to hear objections later

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to go ahead with the publication of results for the recently held recruitment examinations, while clarifying that all objections and grievances regarding the process will be heard only after the results are declared.

A Bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria noted that the SSC had informed the court that the results for Classes IX-X and XI-XII recruitment tests, conducted on September 7 and 14, were likely to be declared in the first week of November. “The examinations have been held. Let the results be published. Objections, if any, may be raised thereafter,” the Bench observed.

The court also took note that candidates previously found to be disqualified or “tainted” had not been allowed to sit for the fresh examinations, in keeping with its earlier orders. “We have made it clear that we are not declaring anyone qualified or disqualified. The CBI’s investigation revealed the facts. Hence, we will not hear submissions regarding the recruitment process,” the Bench stated.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had scrapped the entire 2016 SSC panel, leading to the termination of around 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff. The court had then directed that those willing could be reinstated to their earlier positions and the state government should facilitate that process.

On complaints that some were still not reinstated, the court said: “Our order was clear. If it has not been complied with, file a contempt petition.” The matter will next be heard on November 24.