APAS draws praise from BJP Panchayat heads in Purulia, Bagda

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government’s “Amader Para, Amader Samadhan” (APAS) initiative continues to draw praise across party lines, with even BJP Panchayat leaders acknowledging its impact on the ground. Notably, in just 40 days, APAS has emerged as a truly people-driven movement, engaging over 1.57 crore citizens through more than 20,500 camps across Bengal.

Trinamool Congress in its press statement on Friday claimed that in Purulia’s Keshargarh, the Panchayat Pradhan of Keshargarh Gram Panchayat, run by the BJP, lauded the programme during a camp visit, noting that villagers are directly benefiting from services such as access to safe drinking water, routine health check-ups, repair of rural roads and improvements in health centres and small-scale infrastructure.

The ruling party in Bengal also claimed that this is not an isolated incident as the BJP leaders earlier too had openly praised the initiative in other parts of the State. Earlier, in Bagda, the BJP leader and Panchayat Pradhan of Koniara-I Gram Panchayat reportedly applauded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for APAS, highlighting how effectively the programme is resolving local grievances.

In the press statement the ruling party on Friday also gave some data stating that in just 40 days, APAS has emerged as a truly people-driven movement, engaging over 1.57 crore citizens through more than 20,500 camps across Bengal. This overwhelming participation underscores the trust and collective will of the people, marking a landmark step in taking governance to every doorstep.