APAS and Pathashree schemes: State launches new e-tender platform

Kolkata: The state Finance department has developed a new e-tender platform to ensure effective execution of two schemes—Amader Para Amader Samadhan (APAS) and Pathashree—in a time bound manner with a high level of quality.

The tender inviting authorities will now be allowed to invite e-tender related to APAS and Pathashree projects by using new Uniform Resource Locator (URL) in the name of www.tenders.wb.gov.in after observing all rules and formalities, apart from the existing one. The existing e-tender portal wbtenders.gov.in will continue to be operative for all schemes of the state government.

A Nabanna official said that the new portal is a replica of the existing one that has been functioning since 2016.

“It has been found that as many tender-inviting authorities are accessing the existing e-tender portal in the wake of numerous schemes taken up under APAS and Pathashree, the same is getting jammed which is resulting in delay.

So, we have developed a new portal alongside the existing one for execution of these two schemes more effectively in a time bound manner,” said a senior official of the state Finance department.

According to Nabanna sources, the highest number of schemes presently being implemented by the state government comes under the two schemes—APAS and Pathashree. Under APAS, the state government is implementing 9.5 lakh schemes worth Rs 8,000 crore while under Pathashree (both rural and urban roads), projects worth Rs 16,600 crore are being implemented.

Initially, only District Magistrate (DM) offices, BDO offices, Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayats for the rural area, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in KMA area, other municipal corporation, municipality and Municipal Engineering Directorate in concerned municipal area executing these two schemes in their respective jurisdiction will be allowed to be onboarded to the new portal. All other organisations shall continue to operate through the existing wbtenders portal.

The state government has taken a target that under Pathashree (rural) around 9,000 new roads will be constructed, covering a total length of 15,011 km while under Pathashree (urban) 11,365 new roads have been sanctioned, with a combined length of 5,019 km. The projects will be completed within the current financial year.

This is for the first time when urban roads are also being constructed under Pathashree.