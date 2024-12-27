Anybody who manage traffic in Kolkata, can manage it anywhere: CP

Kolkata: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma, on Thursday, said that anybody who can manage traffic in Kolkata can manage traffic anywhere.

On Thursday, while delivering his speech during the Christmas Celebration at Allen Park, Verma recollected his days when he was the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Traffic, Kolkata and mentioned that at that time, on an average 400 fatal accidents used to take place in city. “Running the traffic smoothly is a big challenge. When I was DC Traffic, we used to see about 400 fatal accidents every year. Now the figure is less than 200 which is a big achievement,” Verma said.

He further informed that the ratio of road surface available in Kolkata is the lowest among the metro cities in India. Managing traffic in such a challenging situation where the number of vehicles is increasing day by day is a very tough job.

He also stated that the Kolkata Police organises a marathon to spread awareness among the people regarding road safety. CP announced that the marathon will be organised on February 9. Apart from traffic issues, CP assured the senior citizens across the city that Kolkata Police personnel are always with them when they need any kind of assistance.