Any party MLA missing Assembly for 3 days will be show-caused: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee reiterated on Monday that she would take the final decision in all party-related matters.

Addressing a meeting with party MLAs at the Assembly premises, she emphasised the need for greater discipline within the party ranks and cautioned against making unauthorised public statements.

Taking a firm stance on absenteeism of party MLAs in the Assembly, the TMC chairperson announced that MLAs who miss three consecutive days of an ongoing Assembly session will receive a show-cause notice on the fourth day.

During a meeting with party legislators, Banerjee expressed displeasure over the poor attendance despite her earlier directives urging regular participation during Assembly sessions.

Trinamool state president Subrata Bakshi was also present at the meeting.

Banerjee said that she along with Bakshi would take care of the party. She also said that she would reorganise her party’s students and youth wings.

The Trinamool supremo recently set up three disciplinary committees at different levels to keep a tab on the party leaders and whether they cross the red lines.

The decision was taken at the TMC’s national executive committee meeting at Kalighat recently. The move comes against the backdrop of out-of-turn statements by TMC leaders on multiple issues in recent times. Banerjee, last Thursday, reprimanded her party’s Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir for making unwarranted statements and his repeated outbursts against a section of party leaders in the media. The ruling party’s newly-constituted disciplinary committee for legislators held its first meeting last Wednesday and show-caused Kabir for his recent statements. Kabir had particularly targeted senior party leader Firhad Hakim.