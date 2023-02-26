‘Any laxity in maintenance of law and order will not be tolerated’

KOLKATA: Governor CV Ananda Bose in a press statement on Sunday said that anti-social elements which try to take law into their hands will be strongly dealt with. Violence will be rooted-out ruthlessly. “Any laxity in the maintenance of law and order will lead to chaos and anarchy, which will never be tolerated.



Under no circumstances will unruly elements and hooligans be allowed to hold society to ransom,” reads the press statement.

Governor’s statement came in reference with the attack on Union minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik's car. “Protest is a part of democracy, but violence is not a part of civilised conduct. The constitution should be upheld by all those who are committed to do so. Bengal expects every officer to do his duty, without fear or favour, be he in the police or magistracy or any wing of governance,” says the press statement of the Governor.

It further reads: “Governor will not be a mute witness to any deterioration of Law and Order anywhere, anytime in the State, and strong and effective intervention will follow to ensure that the rot is stemmed in the root effectively, and peace and harmony restored.”

“As Governor, it is my duty to ensure that West Bengal does not slip into a “soft state”. Rule of law will be established with an iron fist in a velvet glove. Democracy will not be allowed to degenerate into mobocracy,” says the statement.

The Governor also said that the government will take immediate and perceptible action while dealing with the criminals and upholding the rule of law.

Timely and decisive action will be initiated to prevent problems in the future.

He condemned the attack on Pramanik and said: “I have held confidential enquiries in the matter and personally discussed with the Union Minister of State (Home Affairs) Shri Nisith Pramanik. It is shocking that such incidents happened in a land which is known for its refined culture and enviable history of civilized conduct.”