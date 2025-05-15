Anxiety gives way to euphoria in BSF jawan’s hometown after release from Pak custody

Kolkata: The anxiety that had gripped the back alleys of Rishra in Hooghly district for 21 days underwent a dramatic change on Wednesday with unbridled joy and relief taking over, as the news of BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw’s release by Pakistani authorities trickled in.

Celebrations erupted at Shaw’s residence and the neighbourhood following the announcement of the constable being taken back from Pakistan by the BSF at the Attari-Wagah border around 10.30 am.

The jawan’s family members could barely hold back their tears of joy, amid prayers of gratitude and distribution of sweets at Shaw’s house.

Shaw had “inadvertently” crossed over to Pakistan territory while on operational duty in the area of Ferozepur sector on April 23, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack and was detained by Pak Rangers. His family and neighbour’s deep anguish only heightened after military conflict between India and Pakistan escalated in the days that followed.

Shaw’s pregnant wife, Rajani, who had travelled to Pathankot and Ferozepur earlier to personally appeal for her husband’s release, thanked the countrymen and political leaders who stood by her during the difficult period.

“The local councillor, MP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been in regular touch with me, offering reassurance during the difficult days. I thank each and everyone who stood by our family,” a smiling Rajani said.

An overjoyed Bholanath Shaw, the jawan’s father, said: “Today, we are celebrating. We haven’t slept peacefully for days, but now we can finally breathe. He is safe, he is back in India and that is all that matters.” “Last night, we received word that he might be released today. This morning, the BSF headquarters informed us that he had been handed over to India around 10:30 am. We have been told we will be able to speak to him over the phone later,” he said. “I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Central government and the BSF authorities for their relentless efforts in bringing my son back home,” the jawan’s father said.

Since morning, the Shaw household has been bustling with activity, with distribution of sweets, neighbours stopping by to offer congratulations and phones ringing nonstop.

“I just want to hug my son now,” said Bholanath, his voice choked with emotion. Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the release of the BSF constable from Pakistan’s custody and said she was constantly in touch with his family while efforts were underway to secure the jawan’s return Officials told a news agency that the jawan will undergo a full body check-up and medical test followed by a counselling and ‘debriefing’ session where he will be asked “relevant questions” by BSF officials about his 21-day detention. The constable, belonging to the 24th BSF battalion, will not be drafted in active duty and will also be part of an official inquiry instituted by the Punjab frontier of the BSF to look into the sequence of his apprehension by the Rangers and find lapses, if any, they said.