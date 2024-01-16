Anupam Hazra hints at quitting BJP before LS polls

Kolkata: Amid existing complications due to his “errant” comments, BJP leader Anupam Hazra has yet again stoked another controversy with his social media post but this time indicating he may leave the saffron brigade ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.



Hazra recently took to his social media account and through a live video has once again vilified the BJP by calling it a party that is plagued with “thieves” and “dishonest” persons. He alleged that most that are now in the party are only keeping silent in the face of discrimination and unfairness because they do not have any other means to earn livelihood and can only earn through politics.

Hazra said that such is not the case with him and reminded people of the honorific title of “Dr.” before his name. He said that even if he quits politics he will have other ways to earn a livelihood. “Politics is a choice for me and not a compulsion,” he said.

The BJP leader, who was also recently stripped of his position of BJP national secretary, said he had joined BJP in 2019 at a time when the party was not in good shape in Bengal. He said neither did he join the party to escape any sort of culpability because as a TMC member he was not named in any of the Sarada or Narada scams. Hazra said it is unfortunate that the BJP leadership does not want to give chance to honest persons who are willing to weed out the “thieves” from the party.

He alleged that the BJP leadership is under the impression that it can win more than probably the 42 seats in Bengal with the dishonest persons who are only in the party for personal gains.