Anupam Hazra: Getting a post in BJP is nothing short of slavery

Kolkata: Factional feud within BJP is once again out in the open as the BJP leader and former MP Anupam Hazra attacked a section of his party leaders in Bengal saying that “getting a post in state BJP is nothing short of a slavery.”



During a ‘Bijoya Sammelani’ programme in East Burdwan’s Kalna, Hazra targeted some of his party leaders and said it is a slavey if one gets a post in state BJP. “Bengal BJP is now in such a shape that if one gets a post, he/she will become a slave. One will be served show-causes for trivial issues or he/she will be suspended or sacked. Do we love to be slaves?” asked Hazra.

He also made explosive remarks on Tuesday saying that Viswa Bharati V-C Vidyut Chakraborty wants to extend his tenure presenting himself as a BJP man. Hazra went up to a Trinamool Congress “Dharna” and spoke to the Trinamool Congress leaders there. He also alleged that the V-C insulted Rabindranath Tagore.BJP workers in South 24-Parganas’ Magrahat staged a protest in front of BJP leader Dilip Ghosh when the latter visited the place on Tuesday. Discontent among grassroots workers saw BJP workers trying to force their way into their party office at Salt Lake recently.

The fury of protesting workers prompted BJP leaders to lock themselves in the office. Aggrieved BJP workers from North 24-Parganas were seen trying to break the lock of the main gate with bricks. They took out a march to the party headquarters in Muralidhar Sen Street, the next day. This happened at a time when intense feud between old-timers and newcomers has plagued the Bengal unit of the BJP with months left for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The disgruntlement was evident during the Dhupguri bypoll recently, where a section of BJP workers reportedly stayed away from voting as the candidate of their own choice was denied the ticket. State BJP highlighted the Singur issue during the last Assembly election and also in the last Panchayat election. But the people of Bengal kept their faith in the Mamata Banerjee government.