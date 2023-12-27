Anupam Hazra claims ‘reinstatement proposal from BJP with riders’

Following his removal from the position of BJP national general secretary, Anupam Hazra has indicated that he may be reinstated if he conforms to certain conditions laid out before him by the party.

Hazra has been lately making comments that have put the BJP in an uncomfortable place, even paving the way for factional feud. On Tuesday, several internal meetings were held by BJP’s senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in Kolkata. Following this, Hazra was removed from the position of BJP national secretary.

The fact that such a decision was taken concerning him was of hardly any surprise to many and became more apparent from his absence from the organisational meetings. It is not clear as to whether he was at all invited.

However, Hazra has indicated via a social media post that he may be reinstated if he conforms to certain conditions laid before him by the party.

“I received a message three hours after my removal stating that everything will return to normal if I agree to specific conditions,” Hazra wrote on his Facebook page.

When questioned by the media on the same, he is learnt to have said that he is heading to the Himalayas for vacation and will comment on the matter once he returns.

Trinamool Congress recently remarked that Shah’s visit to Bengal was aimed at solving internal feuds with the state BJP. After the 2021 Assembly elections, several BJP leaders such as Babul Supriyo, Arjun Singh, and seven legislators, shifted to the TMC.

The present action of BJP to remove a leader is not new as last year, former state president Dilip Ghosh, critical of the Bengal BJP leadership, was removed from the post of party’s national vice-president.