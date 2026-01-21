‘Anumodan’ portal wins natn’l digital infra award: Mamata

Kolkata: The state government’s ‘Anumodan’ portal has been honoured at the national level for its effective use of technology in public service delivery. The award recognises the portal’s outstanding contribution to strengthening digital and public infrastructure.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday shared the news in her X handle.

“Happy to share that ‘Anumodan’ (https://anumodan.wb.gov.in), the Single Window Driver Authorisation Generation Portal of the Government of West Bengal, developed by WEBEL under the aegis of the Department of IT&E has been awarded at the Governance Now 6th Digital Transformation Summit & Awards under the category “Excellence in Digital Infrastructure and Public Infrastructure Development (DPI)”, Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

The award ceremony was held on January 16, 2026, Officials of the West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Limited (WEBEL) received a trophy and certificate on behalf of the state government. The Anumodan portal (anumodan.wb.gov.in) has been developed by WEBEL, an organisation under the state’s Information Technology and Electronics Department. It functions as a single-window driver authorisation generation portal, aimed at simplifying and speeding up administrative procedures. This has significantly reduced bureaucratic delays and eliminated unnecessary harassment of citizens, making governance more citizen-friendly.

Banerjee also congratulated the officials and employees of WEBEL and the Information Technology department for their dedication and contribution to the project.