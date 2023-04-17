Anubrata’s jail custody extended by 14 days

kolkata: On a day when a Delhi court extended the jail custody of Anubrata Mondal for another 14 days, the TMC leader—who is currently lodged at Tihar Jail in connection with the cattle smuggling case—said that he was not keeping well.



On Monday, Anubrata and his accountant Manish Tiwari were brought before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court where they were again sent to 14 days of jail custody. Anubrata had entered the court in a wheelchair but that did not bring him any relief from having to stay in Tihar any longer.

Mondal told the reporters gathered there that he was not keeping well. It is learnt that he has also informed the same to his lawyer. Sources said that the leader wanted to return to Bengal and was growing desperate with each passing day. His lawyer is learnt to have asked for his medical reports from Tihar Jail authorities. It is also learnt that the next court hearing to plead for shifting Anubrata to Asansol jail is in May. His counsel may petition the Delhi High Court on May 5 to prepone the hearing date. Anubrata has been complaining of breathing distress.

Mondal, a TMC strongman and Birbhum district president, was accused in a cattle smuggling case.

The Central probe agency has alleged that they found several fake bank accounts which were used to launder the money ultimately to Anubrata. The ED is of the opinion that this money is the proceeds of crime.

The Trinamool Congress, however, is standing firm beside Mondal. The party has repeatedly clarified that Mondal is a victim of revenge politics where the BJP-led central government is using the central probe agencies to harass opposition party leaders.

Meanwhile, Anubrata’s daughter Sukanya Mondal has been skipping the ED summons so far. It is learnt that she too is preparing to move the Delhi High Court for allowing her to appear before the ED in Kolkata instead of having to appear in their Delhi office.