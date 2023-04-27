Anubrata’s daughter Sukanya held by ED in Delhi





Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal on Wednesday in connection with the cattle smuggling case probe.





She was arrested at the ED Delhi headquarters after hours of interrogation.





According to sources, the ED had summoned Sukanya thrice who failed to appear on previous occasions but reached the ED office on Wednesday. Even her lawyers were reportedly unaware of the appearance.





It is alleged that Sukanya was evading questions asked by the ED officers regarding the transactions of her bank accounts.





Sources informed that Sukanya, during interrogation, said that she did not know anything. Her father and Manish Kothari who was a chartered accountant knew the details.





After several hours of interrogation, Sukanya was taken into custody on the ground of non-cooperation. She will be produced at the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Thursday.