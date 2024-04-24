‘Anubrata’s arrest a political conspiracy’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee from an election rally in Birbhum on Tuesday remembered her party’s former district president Anubrata Mondal.



She said that Anubrata and his daughter have been kept behind bars as per plan so that the former cannot work for the party during the elections. Banerjee also stated that they would be released after the elections are over.

“They used to house arrest Keshto (Anubrata) every time during the elections, but that did not stop the people of Birbhum from giving votes. This time, they told Udayan Guha that he would not be allowed to step out of his areas,” Banerjee said. She said that people in three Lok Sabha seats that had gone to the polls have given their verdicts.

“The people have already given their verdict. A day before elections, BSF personnel asked villagers to vote for the BJP. When the people questioned this diktat, BSF personnel opened fire at the people, injuring one,” Banerjee trained her guns on the Central agency like BSF.

Immediately after the arrest of Anubrata, Banerjee had taken up the responsibility to look after her party organisation in Birbhum in the absence of him. Earlier this year, Banerjee had given the responsibility of her party’s organisation to five members in the district instead of the earlier 9.

The party had also carried out a reshuffle in its district organisations keeping an eye on the upcoming Lok

Sabha polls.