Anubrata skips summon citing health issues

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader from Birbhum Anubrata Mondal, who was summoned by the district police in connection with his alleged “derogatory and abusive” language used during a conversation with a police officer on phone, skipped from appearing before the police citing health issues. Four of Mondal’s counsel appeared on his behalf at the office of SDPO, Bolpur on Saturday. Sources said that a second notice was sent to Mondal asking him to turn up before police on Sunday at around 11 am for questioning. It was also learnt that Mondal’s counsels may apply for an anticipatory bail in the court on Monday. An audio clip, purportedly featuring Mondal’s voice, went viral on Friday where he was heard using abusive and derogatory language on a police officer over a phone call.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Saturday said: “The party has strongly condemned the language Mondal used and he was asked to tender an unconditional apology within four hours. Mondal then issued an apology. The party is looking into the whole issue and examining the matter. Police on the other hand are taking action as per the provisions of the law. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari in the past had hurled abusive language on the police personnel. CPIM’s Anil Basu had used abusive language on Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. CPI(M) repeatedly abused women. Unlike CPI(M) and BJP, the Trinamool Congress takes immediate action.” An FIR was registered against Mondal on the basis of a complaint filed by the Inspector in Charge (IC) Liton Halder on whom Mondal allegedly hurled abuses. Trinamool Congress distanced itself from Mondal’s “unacceptable abusive language”. BJP’s West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar shared the audio clip on his X handle and demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DGP Rajiv Kumar conduct a speedy inquiry into it.