Anubrata pushes for expanded 15-member core committee in Birbhum

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from Birbhum Anubrata Mondal on Thursday said that he would speak to his party supremo Mamata Banerjee to ensure that the core committee of the party in the district should have at least 15 members so that there is a proper representation of leaders from across the district.

The party supremo Banerjee had instructed the district Trinamool to form a core committee. Mondal had said that the core committee formed earlier was Bolpur-centric.

It also lacked representations from all the quarters. He said that he would take up the issue with Banerjee after Kali puja so that there is a proper representation of leaders in the core committee. After Mondal was arrested by a central agency around two years ago, a 6-member core committee was formed following the direction of the party supremo Mamata Banerjee. Mondal was kept by the party as the district president.

After Mondal returned to Birbhum, from some of the Bijoya Sammelani programmes, Mondal thanked the core committee for ensuring a good result for the party in the Lok Sabha and Panchayat elections. Incidentally, the party performed well in the district during the Lok Sabha and Panchayat elections without Mondal’s help.

The party’s top leadership had received information that all the leaders were not coming together under one platform as there was a lack of coordination among the district leaders.