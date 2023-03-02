Anubrata Mondal to be taken to Delhi for questioning

Kolkata: The Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Asansol allowed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, who has been accused in cattle smuggling case, to be taken to Delhi for further questioning. Reacting to this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Mondal is being taken to Delhi because the Panchayat election is approaching. “Till Panchayat election or Lok Sabha election, they will arrest many people so that they can capture votes. It is their habit,” Banerjee said. The special court on Thursday allowed Mondal to be taken to Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Mondal may be taken to Delhi in a flight on Friday. A production warrant was issued against Mondal in the cattle smuggling case on December 19, 2022 in the Delhi court. On Wednesday, the Rouse Avenue court questioned why he had not been produced in Delhi yet. Mondal had moved the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on him being taken to the national Capital. He was arrested by the CBI on August 11 from his house in Bolpur.