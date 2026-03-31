Anubrata Mondal revives ‘khela hobe’ slogan, eyes clean sweep in Birbhum

Kolkata: Anubrata Mondal, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman in Birbhum who had popularised terms such as “charam charam”, “gur batasha” and “nakuldana” during past elections, appeared to return to his old form by giving the party’s earlier poll jingle “Khela Hobe” a fresh spin, claiming that the TMC would win all 11 Assembly seats in the district.



His assertion comes at a time when the BJP is attempting to make inroads into the ruling party’s vote base in Birbhum. The TMC’s popular slogan “Khela Hobe” has also been picked up by the BJP, with leaders from both parties referencing it and building campaign slogans around it during public meetings in Bengal.

During the 2021 Assembly elections, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee popularised the slogan “Khela Hobe”, which quickly gained traction as party leaders and workers raised it at rallies. A song based on the slogan was also uploaded on YouTube by TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya. The jingle later saw several variations, with Mondal modifying it to “bhoyonkor khela hobe” (fierce game will be played) at a rally during that period.

Speaking to the media recently, Mondal reiterated that a “fierce game” would be played again, while asserting that the BJP would not be able to win a single Assembly seat in Birbhum.

He also urged the youth to come forward and work for the people. Last year, the TMC abolished the post of district president and formed a core committee to carry out those responsibilities.

Mondal had earlier served as the district president. The move followed his arrest by a central agency. Even after Mondal returned to Birbhum on bail, the core committee continued to function. The panel was later reconstituted last year.