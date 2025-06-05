Anubrata Mondal appears before SDPO Bolpur

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from Birbhum, Anubrata Mondal, appeared before the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Bolpur on Thursday, around 3:30 pm, following a summons issued a week earlier.

The summons was in connection with Mondal’s alleged use of derogatory and abusive language during a phone conversation with a police officer, as heard in a leaked audio clip that sparked widespread controversy last week. Mondal entered the SDPO office through a back entrance to avoid media attention. After a two-hour interaction, he exited via the main gate but declined to answer questions from reporters, heading directly to the TMC party office.

The audio clip, purportedly featuring Mondal’s voice, led to condemnation from TMC leadership. On the advice of senior party leaders, Mondal issued a written apology for his conduct. Despite the apology, Bolpur police registered a case against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), charging him with threat of injury to a public servant (Section 224), assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from duty (Section 132), sexual harassment (Section 75), and criminal intimidation (Section 351). Mondal failed to appear after the initial summons, citing health issues and a doctor’s recommendation for seven days of rest. A second summons prompted his appearance on Thursday. The incident has drawn significant attention due to Mondal’s prominence in Birbhum’s political landscape and the serious nature of the allegations. The TMC has distanced itself from his actions, emphasizing accountability.

