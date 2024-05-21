Anticipatory bail secured by 3 Raj Bhawan officials

Kolkata: Three officials of the Raj Bhavan appeared before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s (CMM) court on Tuesday and secured anticipatory bail over an FIR lodged

against them.

A case was lodged against the three officials of the Raj Bhavan here for alleged wrongful restraining of a woman, who accused Governor C V Ananda Bose of allegedly molesting her.

The CMM court judge granted anticipatory bail to the three officials on a bond of Rs 500 each. The three officials appeared before the court and prayed for anticipatory bail.

The FIR against the three officials was lodged at the Hare Street Police Station here after the woman, a contractual employee of Raj Bhavan, recorded her statement before a magistrate in the alleged molestation case.

The FIR was lodged under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 166 (public servant disobeying law) of the IPC. According to the police, the three officials were named in the FIR for allegedly stopping the complainant woman from leaving Raj Bhavan by wrongfully restraining her on May 2. The complainant woman had on May 2 alleged molestation by Bose following which the Kolkata Police started a probe.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a Governor during his/her term in office.