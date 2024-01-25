Anticipatory bail granted to Nisith Pramanik

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court granted anticipatory bail plea of Union minister Nisith Pramanik on Thursday. According to court sources, Division Bench of Justice Chittaranjan Das and Justice Parthasarathy Sen granted anticipatory bail to him.



With this judgment, the possibility of arresting the Union minister of state for Home Affairs is no longer there. However, the court has ordered Pramanik to surrender in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dinhata, within the next 15 days, said Aditishankar Chakraborty, Assistant Public Prosecutor of the Circuit Bench. He said that the minister would have to surrender as an arrest warrant is pending against him.

In August 2018, a scuffle took place between TMC and its youth organisation in Dinhata, Cooch Behar. At that time Nishith Pramanik was in Trinamool. It is alleged that Pramanik had ordered his supporters to open fire on two persons. The two were injured in the incident. After this, a case was registered against Nishith under Section 307 IPC. Following investigations, the police filed a chargesheet.

An arrest warrant was also issued against Pramanik. The minister had then applied for anticipatory bail.