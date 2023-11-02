Anticipatory bail: Cal HC directs BJP's Saumitra Khan to appear before lower court

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the BJP leader and MP of Bishnupur Saumitra Khan to appear before the lower court within two weeks for anticipatory bail and accordingly the Magistrate will decide on the bail.

In a case filed against Khan at the Bishnupur Police Station in 2019, Khan was granted anticipatory bail by the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court.

Subsequently, a warrant of arrest was issued against the petitioner by the Magistrate. But according to the counsel representing the state, Khan failed to surrender before the Magistrate even after four years from the anticipatory bail order.

Justice Kausik Chanda observed that an order of the anticipatory bail remains operative till the conclusion of the trial. Hence, Chanda directed: “...I direct that during the pendency of the present revisional application if the petitioner appears within two weeks before the learned ACJM, Bishnupur, Bankura in connection with Bishnupur Police Station Case No. 32 of 2019 dated 27.01.2019 and prays for bail...”