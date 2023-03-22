Anti-Submarine Warefare Shallow Water Craft launched

KOLKATA: INS Androth, the second in a series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd for the Indian Navy, was launched on Tuesday in Kolkata.



These 77 metre-long, waterjet-propelled ASW Shallow water crafts are capable of conducting anti-submarine operations in coastal waters, low intensity maritime operations (LIMO) and mine laying operations. These ships are also capable of full-scale sub surface surveillance of coastal waters and various surface platforms and coordinated ASW operations with aircraft.

They will carry lightweight torpedoes, ASW rockets and mines, close-in weapon system (30 mm gun) and 16.7 mm stabilized remote-controlled guns. The ASW SWC will also be fitted with hull mounted sonar and a low frequency variable depth sonar.