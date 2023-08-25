Anti-ragging helpline gets over 62 calls in about 24 hours

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s initiative in introducing a round-the-clock anti-ragging helpline number already received a huge response from the people with more than 62 calls being registered so far till Thursday morning.

The entire system is being run under the supervision of the Kolkata Police. The callers can give missed calls on this number and the police personnel will ring them back and listen to their grievances if there are any.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday, launched the helpline — 18003455678— and urged students and guardians to call on the number to seek help if they come across any such incidents in any educational institutes and assured that the identity of the caller and student will be kept confidential.