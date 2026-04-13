Anti-incumbency, civic woes make Bidhannagar a key contest

Kolkata: Amid growing speculation over several key constituencies, the Bidhannagar Assembly seat has emerged as a high-tension battleground in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.



The erstwhile 139 Belgachia East Assembly Constituency, which was abolished following delimitation in 2011, was long considered a CPI(M) stronghold. Former Transport Minister Subhash Chakraborty represented the seat from 1977 until his death in 2009.

Following his demise, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) made inroads, with Sujit Bose winning the subsequent by-election. After delimitation, the 116 Bidhannagar Assembly Constituency was created, from where Bose has remained undefeated to date.

Residents of Salt Lake say that despite Bose enjoying a considerable support base across the Constituency, he may face a stiff challenge this year over civic issues. Over the past few years, locals have expressed dissatisfaction with municipal services, particularly garbage clearance and road maintenance.

Since the announcement of elections, Bose has intensified grassroots outreach through ward-level meetings in Salt Lake and Lake Town. While he is banking on his track record of development, discontent persists among residents, many of whom have criticised the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for what they describe as “under-rated” performance in recent years.

Bose’s popularity, bolstered by his public outreach, the widely celebrated Sreebhumi Durga Puja and regular interactions with residents, may work in his favour. However, civic inconveniences could make his electoral contest tougher this time. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Bose defeated Sabyasachi Dutta, who had then joined the BJP from the TMC. This year, the BJP has fielded Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee, while CPI(M) has nominated prominent lawyer Soumyajit Raha from the Constituency. Though neither challenger matches Bose’s popularity, anti-incumbency against the ruling party-led civic body may pose a significant hurdle for the four-time MLA.

Adding to the complexity, Bose’s name has been dropped from the TMC’s list of star campaigners. His alleged involvement in the municipal recruitment corruption case could also act as a drawback. Further, controversy has arisen after he did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

While the BJP and CPI(M) are focusing on issues such as transparent governance, corruption-free administration and effective law enforcement, TMC leaders remain confident of victory, citing developmental work. However, the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls could impact the ruling party’s vote bank, potentially posing an additional challenge for Bose in retaining his stronghold.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Bose secured 75,912 votes, registering a 4 per cent increase, while the BJP candidate polled 67,915 votes, marking a 27.83 per cent rise compared to 2016.