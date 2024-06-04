Anti-encroachment drive held at Burdwan Rly Station

Kolkata: An anti-encroachment drive was conducted at Burdwan Railway Station on Monday by Assistant Engineer (AEN) of Burdwan with assistance of Railway Protection Force (RPF). A total of 35 stalls and trolleys were removed from various platforms of the station and circulation area.



According to Eastern Railway, Howrah Division has been conducting routine inspections to identify and eliminate encroachments from Railway property. “The Howrah Division recognises the importance of maintaining a clean and secure environment within its premises, ensuring the safety and convenience of passengers and the smooth operation of Railway services,” the ER stated.

Railway officials said that the removal of 35 encroachments not only enhanced the overall safety of the Railway premises but also contributed to the aesthetic appeal of the surroundings.

In January, Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division removed 57 unauthorised shops at Thakurnagar Station of Barasat-Bangaon section. The freed space will help the Railway create space for passenger movements. “The area will undergo further fortification through fencing, coupled with strategic plantation measures to deter future encroachments,” an official said.

Meanwhile, on January 21, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sealdah Deepak Nigam conducted an awareness campaign at Park Circus Station covering crucial aspects of responsible Railway usage. The campaign aimed at educating the public and fostering a culture of safety and cleanliness within Railway premises. Counselling drive delved into removal of belongings close to the tracks, not to move around or assemble near tracks, not to use area around tracks for domestic purposes and clear the platform area of encroachments at identified areas restricting the smooth entry or exit to the station as well as foot overbridge.

To reach a wider audience, the campaign is being done through various mediums, including informative posters and banners displayed and leaflets, distributed by Nigam across Railway stations over the Division.