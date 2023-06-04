‘Anti-collision system could have averted mishap’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the rail accident in Odisha’s Balasore as the biggest of this century and claimed that anti-collision devices on the train could have averted the tragedy. She also demanded a thorough probe.



At least 31 persons from Bengal have so far died and another 544 were injured in the tragic train accident, stated a communique from the state government. The highest number of casualties reported so far has been from South 24-Parganas.

The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each of the family members of the deceased from the state who lost their lives in the accident. She further committed to hand over Rs 1 lakh for the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries.

“Today, I visited Balasore Hospital and met with the victims of the unfortunate train accident, inquired about the health of those who are injured, interacted with the friends and families of those we have lost, and offered my unwavering support. I assured them that GoWB would provide all possible assistance and stand by them during this challenging phase,” Banerjee said.

“Coromandel is one of the best Express trains. I was the Railway Minister thrice. What I saw here is shocking. This seems to be the biggest railway accident of the 21st century. Such cases are handed over to the Railways Safety Commission and they investigate and give a report…There was no anti-collision device on the train as far as I know. Had the device been there, this would not have happened. The lives we lost cannot be brought back but now, our focus will be on the rescue operation and restoration of normalcy,” Banerjee said at the accident site with Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw by her side.

She asserted that there is an urgent need for prioritising the Railways and called for improved coordination to avert accidents.

“If Railways is not treated well, then there is a coordination gap. The dead can’t be brought back but now our work is to focus on rebuilding and restoration of normalcy,” Banerjee said.

She also expressed her apprehension that the death toll could go up to 500 and assured that her government is ready to provide all possible help to the Railways. She maintained that her government will work with the Railways and Odisha government until the rescue operation is complete and normalcy is restored.

“We sent 40 ambulances on Friday night and 70 on Saturday. 40 of our doctors have reached here and are working. I have asked the district administration that we have our hospitals ready and if they feel that they need transportation of patients for treatment in our hospitals where we have the best of facilities, it can be done,” she said.

Banerjee further added that she had informed the administration in Odisha that buses have already been arranged for sending people hailing from Bengal to their respective homes after treatment.

After leaving the accident site where she spent some time speaking with the Railway minister, she went to Soro Hospital where the injured persons are receiving treatment.

“The Railways are neglected like anything. They are not concerned about the safety and security of the passengers. When I was the Railway minister I had introduced the anti-collision device,” she regretted.

Banerjee, who took a helicopter on Saturday morning from Dumurjala helipad in Howrah, first visited the accident site and then went to Soro Hospital where the injured persons have been receiving treatment. She also visited Town Hall just beside the hospital where victims with minor injuries have been sheltered. She also spoke with them and assured them of all assistance on behalf of the state.

She urged the affected individuals to contact the emergency control room at 03322143526 / 22535185 for immediate information and assistance related to the tragic accident. At least 18 people who had received injuries in the train accident have been admitted to various city hospitals. Many of these passengers have also been released from the hospitals after necessary treatment. Calcutta Medical College, NRS Medical College, Vidya Sagar State General Hospital, BNR Central Hospital under Railways, SSKM, BR Singh Hospital are among the hospitals where the injured passengers are undergoing treatment.